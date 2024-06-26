How to Watch the 2024 NBA Draft
The 2024 NBA Draft is officially here! Unlike last year, there's not a lot of clarity as to who will go first overall or the order of players to go immediately after the top selection.
This year, the NBA switched up how the draft will unfold, making it a two-day event for the first time ever. Wednesday night will tip things off with the first round (30 picks) while the second round will take place on Thursday.
HOW TO WATCH
First round: Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST on ABC/ESPN
Second round: Thursday, 4 p.m. EST on ESPN
OUR COVERAGE PLAN
As soon as the Hornets make their selection, we will have a quick breakdown of that player and a separate article where our staff grades the pick. Once the Hornets are done for the night, the media will meet with Executive of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson to discuss the decision and what to look forward to on night two of the draft. We'll have the key quotes from that press conference up on the site along with a couple of stories from the zoom interview with the Hornets' selection. Following the end of the first round, we will release a second-round mock draft assuming the Hornets still have their pick.
