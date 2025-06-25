All Hornets

How to watch the 2025 NBA Draft and receive live Charlotte Hornets updates

Information on how to follow tonight's NBA draft coverage.

Schuyler Callihan

Charlotte Hornet
The 2025 NBA draft will get underway tonight and conclude tomorrow with the second round, marking the second consecutive year the NBA has split the event into two days.

Draft coverage on ESPN will begin at 8 p.m. ET, where commissioner Adam Silver will open the draft, putting the Dallas Mavericks officially on the clock to take Duke star Cooper Flagg.

Once the Charlotte Hornets make their selection(s), we will have stories published immediately on the pick, grading the selection, what it means for others currently on the roster, and more. Hornets President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson is expected to meet with the media tonight at the conclusion of the first round. Following his press conference, we'll have full quotes and stories hitting the website.

Round two will begin on Thursday, also at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. Charlotte currently holds the 33rd and 34th overall picks, but could potentially package the picks to move back up into the first round tonight.

