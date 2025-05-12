How to watch the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery + details for Hornets' party open to public
Monday night, the Charlotte Hornets (and 13 others) will hold their breath, hoping to win the big ticket.
The Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards, Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, and Utah Jazz all have a chance to win the No. 1 pick in tonight's NBA Draft Lottery. The Hornets, Jazz, and Wizards have the best odds at 14%.
The Hornets will be hosting a draft lottery party at Legion Brewing South Park (5610 Carnegie Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28209), beginning at 6 p.m. ET. The event is open to the public and will have a panel of ESPN’s Paul Biancardi and FanDuel Sports Network Southeast’s Terrence Oglesby discussing the lottery, alongside moderator and Hornets radio broadcaster, Sam Farber.
For those who are unable to make it out to Legion Brewing, you can watch the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Be sure to check out our homepage for new articles immediately following the lottery. We'll have a new mock draft projection, names to watch (if it's not No. 1), immediate reactions, and much more!
