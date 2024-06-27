Mailbag on Hornets Draft Selection Tidjane Salaün
1. How do you pronounce Tidjane Salaun's name?
I've reached out to some French basketball journalists and have been advised that the correct pronunciation is "Tee-jahn Sal-arn." However, Jeff Peterson and Adam Silver pronounced it slightly differently as "Tee-Jee-ahn Sal-arn." For fans who struggle with the pronunciation, maybe call him "TJ" for now.
2. What are the odds Tidjane Salaun starts this year?
The chances are very low, less than 15%, unless there are injuries. Even if Bridges leaves, Grant Williams would probably start at power forward. Salaun is a long-term investment; he's a rookie and one of the youngest players in the draft. Keep in mind, the 6th pick in the 2024 draft is similar to a late lottery pick in most drafts, and those players often spend time in the G-League.
3. Rate his current defense and potential defense
Salaun's energy will be evident from day one, and learning to channel it in a disciplined way will be part of his first-year development. Right now, I'd compare him to Aaron Nesmith defensively—tough, physical, and persistent. However, due to his size and athleticism, I believe he has the potential to reach a higher level, similar to Jabari Smith or Franz Wagner.
The only concern with Salaun's defensive potential is his lack of rim protection (0.2 blocks per game), despite having a standing reach of 9'2", which is similar to an NBA center's reach.
4. How was his shooting last year and how much can it realistically improve?
Salaun shot 32% from three last season, taking about 4.4 attempts per game, which is a relatively high volume considering he played only 23 minutes per game. He also shot an encouraging 75% from the Free Throw line.
Looking deeper, he shot 39% on unguarded catch-and-shoot opportunities, which is encouraging. If he can take fewer guarded (29%) and dribble jumpers (20.5%), he can likely boost his efficiency. Considering he was only 18, playing in a pro league with a more challenging shot selection than most young pros, there's real optimism. His form, footwork, and mechanics are smooth, showing good coordination even on off-balance shots.
5. What are his best NBA comparisons?
There aren't any clear and obvious comparisons for Salaun, as few players have his unique combination of athleticism, size, shot-making ability, and lack of rim protection. Here are some possible comparisons: a bigger Cam Johnson, a shooting version of Jared Vanderbilt, a worse-passing Aaron Gordon, a more athletic PJ Tucker, or a bigger Dorian Finney-Smith. While none of these are perfect matches, they illustrate that Salaun has the potential to become a high-level starting role player if he reaches his ceiling.
6. What separates Salaun from JT Thor?
Firstly, Salaun is a much better vertical athlete, with 41 dunks this year and the ability to easily dunk when he has a clear path. He also has a more versatile three-point shot, demonstrating the ability to pull up from deep and shoot off the dribble, even against tough defenses. While Thor always had the potential to be a good defender but never quite delivered, Salaun already seems more advanced in terms of making his presence felt on the court.