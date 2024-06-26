Odds to be the 6th Overall Pick in the 2024 NBA Draft
The Charlotte Hornets have kept their plans for the draft very close to the vest this year.
They did not release which prospects participated in a pre-draft workout with them which is something the previous regime allowed, while Vice President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson has not revealed much during any of his media availabilities in regards to the draft.
On top of that, this year's class is not as clear cut when it comes to the top five or even top ten for that matter. Even the first overall pick is still a mystery which was certainly not the case a year ago when the San Antonio Spurs took Victor Wembanyama.
The Hornets currently hold the sixth overall pick in the draft, but there have been rumors floating around of Charlotte being interested in moving into the top three. If they stay put at six, Tennessee's Dalton Knecht feels like the frontrunner to be the pick.
BEST ODDS TO DRAFTED 6TH OVERALL (via FanDuel)
Dalton Knecht (-105), F, Tennessee
Stephon Castle (+600), G, UConn
Cody Williams (+650), F, Colorado
Donovan Clingan (+750), C, UConn
Matas Buzelis (+900), F, G League Ignite
Rob Dillingham (+2000), G, Kentucky
Ron Holland (+2000), F, G League Ignite
Devin Carter (+2000), G, Providence
Reed Sheppard (+2600), G, Kentucky
Tidjane Salaun (+3500), F, Cholet Basket
Odds Disclaimer
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
READ MORE ABOUT THE HORNETS
Report: Rockets Interested in Hornets' Center Mark Williams
Everything Charles Lee Said at His Introductory Press Conference