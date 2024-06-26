All Hornets

Odds to be the 6th Overall Pick in the 2024 NBA Draft

Charlotte currently owns the sixth pick in this year's draft. Who is the favorite to be selected?

Schuyler Callihan

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Charlotte Hornets have kept their plans for the draft very close to the vest this year.

They did not release which prospects participated in a pre-draft workout with them which is something the previous regime allowed, while Vice President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson has not revealed much during any of his media availabilities in regards to the draft.

On top of that, this year's class is not as clear cut when it comes to the top five or even top ten for that matter. Even the first overall pick is still a mystery which was certainly not the case a year ago when the San Antonio Spurs took Victor Wembanyama.

The Hornets currently hold the sixth overall pick in the draft, but there have been rumors floating around of Charlotte being interested in moving into the top three. If they stay put at six, Tennessee's Dalton Knecht feels like the frontrunner to be the pick.

BEST ODDS TO DRAFTED 6TH OVERALL (via FanDuel)

Dalton Knecht (-105), F, Tennessee

Stephon Castle (+600), G, UConn

Cody Williams (+650), F, Colorado

Donovan Clingan (+750), C, UConn

Matas Buzelis (+900), F, G League Ignite

Rob Dillingham (+2000), G, Kentucky

Ron Holland (+2000), F, G League Ignite

Devin Carter (+2000), G, Providence

Reed Sheppard (+2600), G, Kentucky

Tidjane Salaun (+3500), F, Cholet Basket

Odds Disclaimer

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

READ MORE ABOUT THE HORNETS

Report: Rockets Interested in Hornets' Center Mark Williams

Everything Charles Lee Said at His Introductory Press Conference

MAILBAG: Hornets Key Offseason Decisions + Draft Scenarios

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/Draft