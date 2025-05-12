All Hornets

Official results of the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery

The full order of the top 14 picks in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) controls the ball against Houston Cougars forward J'Wan Roberts (13) during the second half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The wait is officially over. Moments ago, the Deputy Commissioner of the NBA, Mark Tatum, revealed the draft order for the top half of the 2025 NBA Draft via the lottery system. Surprisingly, the Dallas Mavericks were the winner of the big ticket, likely to be Cooper Flagg out of Duke.

Entering the night, the Mavericks had the 11th-best odds to secure the No. 1 pick, making them one of the biggest rises in NBA draft lottery history. Just a few months ago, Mavericks GM Nico Harrison had the entire fan base calling for his job after trading Luka Doncic away to the Los Angeles Lakers. For now, that noise will simmer down as they celebrate winning the lottery.

Below is the full lottery draft order.

1. Dallas Mavericks

2. San Antonio Spurs

3. Philadelphia 76ers

4. Charlotte Hornets

5. Utah Jazz

6. Washington Wizards

7. New Orleans Pelicans

8. Brooklyn Nets

9. Toronto Raptors

10. Houston Rockets

11. Portland Trail Blazers

12. Chicago Bulls

13. Atlanta Hawks

14. San Antonio Spurs

The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft will take place on June 25th at 8 p.m. ET. The second round will take place the following day, also beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Schuyler Callihan
