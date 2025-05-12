Official results of the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery
The wait is officially over. Moments ago, the Deputy Commissioner of the NBA, Mark Tatum, revealed the draft order for the top half of the 2025 NBA Draft via the lottery system. Surprisingly, the Dallas Mavericks were the winner of the big ticket, likely to be Cooper Flagg out of Duke.
Entering the night, the Mavericks had the 11th-best odds to secure the No. 1 pick, making them one of the biggest rises in NBA draft lottery history. Just a few months ago, Mavericks GM Nico Harrison had the entire fan base calling for his job after trading Luka Doncic away to the Los Angeles Lakers. For now, that noise will simmer down as they celebrate winning the lottery.
Below is the full lottery draft order.
1. Dallas Mavericks
2. San Antonio Spurs
3. Philadelphia 76ers
4. Charlotte Hornets
5. Utah Jazz
6. Washington Wizards
7. New Orleans Pelicans
8. Brooklyn Nets
9. Toronto Raptors
10. Houston Rockets
11. Portland Trail Blazers
12. Chicago Bulls
13. Atlanta Hawks
14. San Antonio Spurs
The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft will take place on June 25th at 8 p.m. ET. The second round will take place the following day, also beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
