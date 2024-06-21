All Hornets

Reed Sheppard Unlikely to Slip Past Charlotte at No. 6

The Kentucky sharpshooter isn't expected to slide far in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Schuyler Callihan

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Charlotte Hornets have their eyes on a number of players in the 2024 NBA Draft, one of which is Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard.

In his one and only year at Kentucky, Sheppard averaged 12.5 points, 4.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.5 steals per game while shooting 53% from the floor and an incredible 52% from beyond the arc. At the end of the season, he was named the SEC's Freshman of the Year and made Second Team All-SEC.

Sheppard is projected to go early in next week's draft with some believing he could go as high as No. 3. ESPN's Jeremy Woo believes he won't fall further than the Hornets pick at six.

"(Sheppard) has also worked out for the Hawks (as a trade-back option) and Charlotte Hornets (who are also thought to be fans, and look like his backstop at No. 6), but the odds seem to be in favor of Sheppard relocating to Texas."

If the Hornets are high on Sheppard and believe he's the best realistic target they can pursue, they'll probably have to make a trade up for him.

READ MORE ABOUT THE HORNETS

Report: Hornets 'Vocal' About Their Desire to Trade Up

Hornets Consensus Mock Draft 3.0

Projected Lottery Pick Suffers Injury That Prevents Hornets Workout

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/Draft