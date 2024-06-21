Reed Sheppard Unlikely to Slip Past Charlotte at No. 6
The Charlotte Hornets have their eyes on a number of players in the 2024 NBA Draft, one of which is Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard.
In his one and only year at Kentucky, Sheppard averaged 12.5 points, 4.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.5 steals per game while shooting 53% from the floor and an incredible 52% from beyond the arc. At the end of the season, he was named the SEC's Freshman of the Year and made Second Team All-SEC.
Sheppard is projected to go early in next week's draft with some believing he could go as high as No. 3. ESPN's Jeremy Woo believes he won't fall further than the Hornets pick at six.
"(Sheppard) has also worked out for the Hawks (as a trade-back option) and Charlotte Hornets (who are also thought to be fans, and look like his backstop at No. 6), but the odds seem to be in favor of Sheppard relocating to Texas."
If the Hornets are high on Sheppard and believe he's the best realistic target they can pursue, they'll probably have to make a trade up for him.
