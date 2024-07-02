Tidjane Salaun, KJ Simpson to Miss Some Time with Injuries
The injury bug has hovered over the Charlotte Hornets' organization over the last two years and it has already made its way to the team's recent draft picks.
According to the team, Tidjane Salaun will miss the start of Summer League minicamp in Sacramento after suffering a laceration near his knee. He is, however, expected to return for when the team heads to Las Vegas Summer League. Second round draft pick KJ Simpson isn't as lucky. He will miss all of Summer League as he continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury that he suffered during the pre-draft process.
While it's a minor setback for the sixth overall pick, Salaun, it's a missed opportunity for Simpson to put on a show in front of head coach Charles Lee who has opted to coach the group this summer. With the recent acquisition of Josh Green to go with several other guards already occupying a spot on the roster, Simpson is going to have limited opportunities early on with the big league club.
