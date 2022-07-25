Skip to main content

Hornets 'Considering' a Reunion with Kemba Walker

Charlotte needs a backup point guard and they may turn to a familiar face to fill that role.

One name we mentioned early on in free agency as a potential target for the Charlotte Hornets was Kemba Walker. The former face of the franchise is toward the end of his career in the NBA and could be looking to come back to the place where it all started. 

Now, Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that there is interest from the Hornets in bringing Walker back to the organization to serve as a backup to young star LaMelo Ball.

"Sources tell me the Hornets are considering a reunion with former franchise cornerstone, Kemba Walker, among others point guards in the free agent marketplace. The team is also interested in the potential resigning of Isaiah Thomas, who had strong play last season and emerged as a positive locker room leader in Charlotte. The Hornets have a potential need for another reserve point guard and are expected to be patient in their roster moves as the team awaits the legal process of restricted free agent Miles Bridges from felony charges for domestic violence and child abuse."

In eight seasons with the Hornets from 2011-19, Walker averaged 19.8 points, 5.3 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game. He made three All-Star appearances and in his final year (2018-19) he made the All-NBA team. Walker currently holds a number of franchise records including minutes played (20,607), field goals made (4,164), three-point field goals made (1,283), free-throws made (2,398), and points (12,009).

