Hornets Free Agency Target: Haywood Highsmith (UFA)
Age: 27, Height: 6'7", Position: SG/SF, Previous Annual Salary: $1.9 Million
Scouting Report
Haywood Highsmith is the personification of "Heat Culture." After receiving little interest from Division I colleges, he attended Wheeling University for four years and went undrafted. He then played overseas and in the G-League, before eventually landing a 3 year minimum deal with the Miami Heat.
Highsmith is a pure 3-and-D wing, he stands at 6'7 with a 6'11 wingspan and is an aggressive and disruptive defender. According to Cleaning The Glass, he ranked in the 86th percentile in steals and 73rd percentile in blocks for forwards. From beyond the arc he's a career 37% shooter, albeit most on open, low volume looks. He will guard the opposing team's best player and make enough shots to stay on the floor/
How 2023/24 Went…
Highsmith had a breakout season, he played 20mpg averaging 6.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks across 66 games. His shooting efficiency was notable, with an effective field goal percentage of 57.3% and 39.6% from beyond the arc. Throughout the season, Highsmith was often assigned to defend some of the top scorers in the league and his ability to stretch the floor offensively was evident.
Fit With the Charlotte Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets would gain another tough, hard nosed defender to pair with Cody Martin, but with less playmaking but a better outside shot. His shooting ability can help provide better spacing for stars LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller to operate. He could plug in as a starter, or plug into the second unit. Highsmith would be a valuable rotation player, offering much-needed perimeter defense and a relentless work ethic.
Projected Salary - $8-12 Million Per Year
Highsmith is expected to attract interest from multiple teams. While he has expressed a desire to stay in Miami, the Heat's financial constraints might provide rival teams with the opportunity to make competitive offers. It should be noted that the Miami Heat hold Highsmith's bird rights, allowing them to exceed the salary cap to retain him if desired.