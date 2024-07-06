Hornets Waive Bertans, McGowens and Pokuševski
The Hornets make the decision to waive Davis Bertans, Bryce McGowens and Aleksej Pokusevski in a flurry of off-season moves. Bertans joined the Hornets following a mid-season trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder which sent out Gordon Hayward. McGowens was a 2nd round pick in 2022 and Pokusevski signed in Charlotte after being waived by Oklahoma City in February 2024.
Bertans filled a solid role with the Hornets in 20.8 minutes played across 28 games. The "Latvian Laser" averaged 8.8 points per game, along with 1.8 rebounds, and 0.9 assists, while shooting 37.5% from three. Bertans' 2.4 three-pointers made per game was his best since the 2020-2021 season with the Washington Wizards.
McGowens appeared in 105 contests (21 starts) across two seasons with the Hornets, recording 5.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 15.9 minutes per game. He was selected using one of the four second round picks from the 2022 draft night trade sending the 13th pick to Detroit who selected Jalen Duren.
Pokusevski outplayed Thor to earn the back-up power forward role down the stretch of the 2023-24 season. He averaged 7.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 18 appearances with Charlotte after signing with the team.
Charlotte needed to clear salary following trading for Devonte Graham, who is set to be waived. The moves also creates flexibility following the signing of Miles Bridges to a 3-year $75M contract.
Bertans was owed $16 million before being waived, but since his contract wasn't fully guaranteed the Hornets will only pay $5.25 million of his remaining contract, which means the Hornets will save over $10 million with this move. McGowens and Pokusevski were non-guaranteed meaning the Hornets were able to waive them for free.