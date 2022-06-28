Hornets Exercise McDaniels Team Option

The Charlotte Hornets have officially exercised their $1.9M team option for Jalen McDaniels, according to Keith Smith of Spotrac.

The 24-year-old forward is coming off a season where he averaged 6.2/3.1/1.1 on .484/.380/.736 shooting splits in just over 16 minutes per game.

McDaniels, who was the 52nd overall selection in the 2019 NBA Draft, should continue to provide rotational minutes off the bench while he looks to expand his game under new head coach Steve Clifford.

McDaniels was set to be an unrestricted free agent during the 2023 offseason.

