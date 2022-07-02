Report: Hornets "Expected" to Withdraw Bridges Qualifying Offer

In the early hours of Saturday morning Emiliano Carchia, a well known European basketball news breaker and CEO of Sportando reported that "Sources expect Charlotte to pull the qualifying offer".

On paper this makes sense and has been the clearest option available to the Hornets for the last 24 hours. Charlotte might still wait until July 20th for legal reasons to withdraw the QO. Due to the sensitivity of this topic, All Hornets has been in contact with Emiliano Carachia who broke the news to clarify and validate this report Sportando is a non traditional news breaker within the USA. We were able to confirm the source is NOT part of the Hornets organisation, but following a discussion we were given reason to believe this report to be credible and should be reported, but like any report cannot be treated as 100% fact.

What does this mean for the Hornets?

If Charlotte withdraw Bridges QO this would remove his $16.2 cap hold. Assuming Charlotte renounce the free agent rights to Montreal Harrell, this would lead them to about $8 in CAP space. The Hornets would also have the full non tax payer MLE ($10.5) and the BAE ($4.2) they could spend. The issue is the free agent pool of players above $4 million is already severely depleted. I'm not convinced there are any names in free agency who Charlotte could realistically add that are worth adding for a multi year contract.

The best course now will be to either pursue a trade or most likely in my opinion, not make any pressured or short sighted moves and go into the season with a forward rotation of PJ/Hayward/Oubre/Thor/Kai. Keep an eye out for the team using the BAE or vet minimum on a backup point guard, Kemba Walker or Isaiah Thomas both look like options.