Hornets Decline Fourth-Year Option on JT Thor’s Contract
The Charlotte Hornets are declining the fourth-year option on JT Thor’s contract, making him an unrestricted free agent, as reported by Rod Boone and The Observer. JT Thor, a second-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, will be leaving the team after three seasons.
The 2021 draft will be remembered as a significant setback for the Hornets. In addition to drafting Thor, the team selected Kai Jones and James Bouknight in the first round, neither of whom met expectations. With Thor's departure, the Hornets have moved on from the entire 2021 draft class.
JT Thor was drafted out of Auburn and was seen as a versatile project player. Unfortunately, he did not develop as hoped for Charlotte. Over his Hornets career, the 21-year-old forward averaged 3.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game.
Thor’s exit marks the end of an era that the Hornets would likely prefer to forget. With a new ownership group and front office since the 2021 draft, it appears this team is focused on stepping toward future success and bringing in new talent.
