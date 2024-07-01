Hornets Expected to Have Interest in Heat Free Agent Forward
The Charlotte Hornets are looking to improve its depth across the roster this offseason and one name that recently popped up is Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith who is an unrestricted free agent.
"Teams with significant cap space, including the Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz, San Antonio Spurs, and Philadelphia 76ers, are expected to register interest in Highsmith once free agency begins," writes Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.
Highsmith would be a good 3-and-D fit for the Hornets, which is something they don't really have at the moment. In 144 career games, the 6-foot-7, 220-pounder has averaged 4.8 points and three rebounds per game while shooting 36.8% from three-point range. He had a slightly increased role off the Miami bench this season setting career highs in points (6.1), assists (1.1), steals (0.8), and three-point shooting (39.6%), even making 26 starts.
