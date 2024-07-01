All Hornets

Hornets Expected to Have Interest in Heat Free Agent Forward

Charlotte may attempt to poach a division rival.

Schuyler Callihan

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Charlotte Hornets are looking to improve its depth across the roster this offseason and one name that recently popped up is Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith who is an unrestricted free agent.

"Teams with significant cap space, including the Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz, San Antonio Spurs, and Philadelphia 76ers, are expected to register interest in Highsmith once free agency begins," writes Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Highsmith would be a good 3-and-D fit for the Hornets, which is something they don't really have at the moment. In 144 career games, the 6-foot-7, 220-pounder has averaged 4.8 points and three rebounds per game while shooting 36.8% from three-point range. He had a slightly increased role off the Miami bench this season setting career highs in points (6.1), assists (1.1), steals (0.8), and three-point shooting (39.6%), even making 26 starts.

READ MORE ABOUT THE HORNETS

Denver Interested in Trading for Vasilije Micic?

Hornets Have Made Their Stance 'Very Clear' to Miles Bridges

RaeQuan Battle to Join Hornets Summer League Roster

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/Free Agency hub