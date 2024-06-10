Hornets Free Agent Targets: Kris Dunn
Age: 30 Height: 6’4 Position: PG/SG Previous Annual Salary: $2.6 Million
Scouting Report
Back in 2016, Dunn was a desired draft prospect after spending four years at Providence. His relative athleticism for a point guard, mixed with strong defensive chops, had him projected in the upper part of the lottery. He ended up being drafted by the Timberwolves at 5th ahead of players like Jamal and Dejounte Murray, Domantas Sabonis, and Pascal Siakam.
Sadly, his offensive game never really came around at any of the five stops he made in his eight years in the association. While he is a good finisher at the rim, where he has shot 66% for Utah, that’s been his only strength scoring-wise. Dunn hasn’t been able to hit a three-pointer per game once during his time in the NBA which speaks volumes. Defensively he has been somewhat as advertised, consistently finishing in the top percentiles among guards in steal and block percentage.
How 2023/24 Went…
The now 30-year-old veteran provided valuable experience to a youthful Utah Jazz team, playing in 66 games including 32 appearances in Will Hardy’s starting five. He didn’t see much of the ball on offense playing with the likes of Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, and Collin Sexton.
When the rock did eventually end up in his hands, something good usually happened as Dunn finished with a nice assist percentage and solid shooting splits on very few attempts. The Connecticut native also continued to improve on his defense, giving Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (went 8/18), Luka Doncic (7/15), and Cade Cunningham (6/13) some headaches.
Fit With the Charlotte Hornets
Low usage, alright efficiency, and pestering defense. Kris Dunn provides a combination of qualities that would fit nicely with the current Hornets squad. After being a subpar offensive player for most of his time in the NBA, his time with the Jazz has proven that he can play a solid role if he doesn’t have to take on as much responsibility.
With lots of scoring potential already present in Charlotte, Charles Lee could use someone happy with having fewer touches on offense. Additionally, Dunn could bring some much-needed grit to a below-average defensive backcourt, assuming Ball, Micic, and Mann all stay.
Projected Salary - $4-8 million per year