All Hornets

Hornets Have Made Their Stance 'Very Clear' to Miles Bridges

The Charlotte Hornets are hoping to bring back their 2018 first-round pick.

Schuyler Callihan

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Charlotte Hornets GM Jeff Peterson has several key decisions ahead of him in the coming weeks as he puts together the 2024-25 roster, but there may not be a bigger internal decision than what they do with Miles Bridges.

The 26-year-old forward is set to become an unrestricted free agent and will certainly draw interest from multiple teams around the league. Although it was a different GM and head coach a year ago, it was the same ownership (headed by Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin) that was involved in the decision to stick with Bridges and bring him back to Charlotte after the one year off.

Bridges has remained consistent with his desire to stay put in Charlotte and following the conclusion of the 2024 NBA Draft, Hornets Vice President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson shared his side of it stating, “I’ve made it very clear to Miles that we want him to remain as a Hornet.”

In 69 games this season, Bridges averaged 21 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists.

READ MORE ABOUT THE HORNETS

RaeQuan Battle to Join Hornets Summer League Roster

Hornets Decline Fourth-Year Option on JT Thor

Brandon Miller Named to USA Basketball's Select Team

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/Free Agency hub