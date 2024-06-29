Hornets Have Made Their Stance 'Very Clear' to Miles Bridges
Charlotte Hornets GM Jeff Peterson has several key decisions ahead of him in the coming weeks as he puts together the 2024-25 roster, but there may not be a bigger internal decision than what they do with Miles Bridges.
The 26-year-old forward is set to become an unrestricted free agent and will certainly draw interest from multiple teams around the league. Although it was a different GM and head coach a year ago, it was the same ownership (headed by Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin) that was involved in the decision to stick with Bridges and bring him back to Charlotte after the one year off.
Bridges has remained consistent with his desire to stay put in Charlotte and following the conclusion of the 2024 NBA Draft, Hornets Vice President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson shared his side of it stating, “I’ve made it very clear to Miles that we want him to remain as a Hornet.”
In 69 games this season, Bridges averaged 21 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists.
