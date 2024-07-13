Breaking: Hornets Reach Deal with Taj Gibson
The Charlotte Hornets and veteran free agent forward Taj Gibson have reached an agreement on a one-year, $3.3 million deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Gibson will be entering his 16th year in the league, originally a 2009 first round pick of the Chicago Bulls. He played a massive part in Chicago's success during the Derrick Rose era, quickly developing into one of the best bench players in the league. Gibson finished fifth in Rookie of the Year voting in 2009, fifth in Sixth Man of the Year voting twice, and earned a 10th place finish for it in 2014-15.
After spending the first seven seasons and some change with Chicago, he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder where he would spend just part of one season. He then signed a free agent deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves before reuniting with Tom Thibodeau in New York with the Knicks.
This past season, he played in a combined 20 games with the Knicks and Detroit Pistons. He averaged 2.7 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.
