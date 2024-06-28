Hornets Waive Seth Curry, Eyeing New Deal in Free Agency
The Charlotte Hornets are waiving guard Seth Curry, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Despite this move, there is interest from both sides to discuss a new deal during July’s free agency. The team had a deadline today to guarantee Curry’s contract for the 2024-2025 season.
Seth Curry, whose father Dell Curry has a special place in Hornets history as both a player and broadcaster, joined the Hornets earlier this season. His arrival came through a trade with the league runner-up Dallas Mavericks. The Mavericks received forward PJ Washington, while the Hornets acquired forward Grant Williams, guard Seth Curry, and Dallas' 2027 first-round draft pick.
Curry's time with the Hornets was short but inspiring. According to Cleaning the Glass, he ranked in the 98th percentile for three-point shooting percentage last season. In the eight games he played with Charlotte before a right ankle sprain ended his season, Curry averaged 9.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.
Waiving Curry gives the Hornets flexibility to negotiate a better deal in free agency. As reported, both sides appear to be optimistic about Curry returning to the team. Hopefully, shooting skills can continue to benefit the Hornets.
