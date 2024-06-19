Miles Bridges Rumored to Draw Interests from the 76ers
Following the conclusion of the 2024 NBA Finals, the Charlotte Hornets now find themselves entering negotiations with the most important unrestricted free agent on their roster, Miles Bridges.
After averaging 21 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists, this past season, Bridges is sure to draw interest from numerous teams. According to NBA insider, Matt Moore, of the Action Network, one of those teams is likely to be the Philadelphia 76ers.
As noted by Moore in his report, the 76ers are looking at a clean slate as they continue to navigate through this off-season. A man of Bridges' talents could serve them well as they attempt to surround Joel Embiid with as much firepower as possible in an attempt to redeem their short-lived playoff aspirations.
Given his ability to score, Bridges is likely to play a pivotal role in which ever roster he ends up on. However, it's worth noting that he has made an effort to communicate his desire to remain in Charlotte to the media.
The Hornets' decision regarding Bridges future with the team will be a critical one, as it will set the tone for both their plans on draft night and any future spending that may occur throughout free agency.
READ MORE ABOUT THE HORNETS
ESPN's Latest Mock Draft Projects Knecht to Hornets
Hornets Free Agency Target: Haywood Highsmith