Brandon Miller & LaMelo Ball are set to return for the Hornets in matchup vs. Cavaliers
It's going to take a late Christmas miracle and then some for the Charlotte Hornets to pull off an upset of the Cleveland Cavaliers, who own the league's best record at 30-4. But hey, crazy things happen in sports all of the time.
Fortunately for the Hornets, they'll have a much better chance to hang around and maybe pull the stunner due to LaMelo Ball (wrist/ankle) and Brandon Miller (ankle) being upgraded from questionable to available.
This is the first time the Hornets' young duo will suit up for a game since they took on the Washington Wizards on December 26th. As you would expect, the Hornets have lost every game without them since they went on the shelf.
Ball is averaging over 30 points per game this season and is currently leading all guards in the All-Star Game voting for the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, Miller is on pace to top his per-game averages across the board from his rookie campaign.
Hornets guards Josh Green (shoulder) and DaQuan Jeffries (adductor) were also upgraded to available.
The Hornets and Cavaliers will get things started at 6 p.m. EST. The action will stream live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
