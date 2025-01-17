All Hornets

Brandon Miller listed as questionable for Hornets' road game in Chicago

The Charlotte Hornets could be without a key piece of their lineup tonight.

Schuyler Callihan

Lately, the Charlotte Hornets' injury report has been short and sweet, mainly featuring Tre Mann, who has been out with disc irritation in his back since November 21st, and Grant Williams who is out for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL in his right knee.

Since the Hornets began to get healthy, they've played much better basketball, having won two of their last three. Their only loss came at the hand of the Phoenix Suns, a game in which they led with two minutes to play. A 19-5 run in the final five minutes and some change propelled Phoenix to victory.

Tonight, the Hornets may not have the full boat available against the Chicago Bulls. Second-year wing Brandon Miller has been listed as questionable with a right wrist sprain. Center Moussa Diabate is also a gametime decision due to an illness, and fellow center Mark Williams is probable with left knee soreness.

In 27 games this season, Miller is averaging 21 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 40% from the floor and 35.5% from three-point range. He has recorded 20 or more points in 14 of his last 18 outings and has posted 19 points per game in four contests this month.

The Hornets and Bulls are slated to tip things off at 8 p.m. EST. You can catch the action by streaming the game on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.

