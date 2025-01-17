All Hornets

Brandon Miller ruled out for Hornets' matchup with the Chicago Bulls

The Charlotte Hornets will be without a key piece of the lineup tonight.

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced that second-year guard Brandon Miller (right wrist sprain) had been downgraded from questionable to out for tonight's game versus the Chicago Bulls.

Miller has been shooting the ball extremely well this month, shooting 42.2% from the floor and 37.5% from three-point range in four games. In Wednesday night's win over the Utah Jazz, Miller recorded 20 points, five rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

The Hornets will, however, have centers Mark Williams (left knee soreness) and Moussa Diabate, who was upgraded from questionable to available with an illness.

The Hornets and Bulls will throw the ball up in the air at 8 p.m. EST. The action can be streamed live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.

