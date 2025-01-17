Brandon Miller ruled out for Hornets' matchup with the Chicago Bulls
Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced that second-year guard Brandon Miller (right wrist sprain) had been downgraded from questionable to out for tonight's game versus the Chicago Bulls.
Miller has been shooting the ball extremely well this month, shooting 42.2% from the floor and 37.5% from three-point range in four games. In Wednesday night's win over the Utah Jazz, Miller recorded 20 points, five rebounds, three assists, and three steals.
The Hornets will, however, have centers Mark Williams (left knee soreness) and Moussa Diabate, who was upgraded from questionable to available with an illness.
The Hornets and Bulls will throw the ball up in the air at 8 p.m. EST. The action can be streamed live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Charlotte Hornets trade rumors: NBA insiders believe Nick Smith Jr. is available ahead of deadline
Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets at Chicago Bulls
Hornets broadcaster Eric Collins reveals what success looks like for a young lineup
Spread & over/under predictions: Charlotte Hornets at Chicago Bulls