Brandon Miller ruled out for the Hornets' road contest vs. Wizards
The Charlotte Hornets have ruled out second-year guard/forward Brandon Miller for tonight's road game against the Washington Wizards.
Miller sustained an ankle injury earlier this week in the team's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. The good news is the injury doesn't appear to be as severe as the team anticipated, considering he was initially labeled as questionable for tonight's game. Charlotte will face the 76ers once again tomorrow, and while Miller could make his return to the floor then, it's more likely that they give him the weekend to recover to prepare for Monday's game against the Houston Rockets.
In 22 games this season, Miller is averaging 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting 40% from the field and 35% from three-point range.
The Hornets and Wizards are scheduled to tip-off at 7 p.m. EST. The action can be streamed live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
