Brandon Miller’s Late Heroics End Hornets’ 8-Game Skid Against Pacers

Miller didn't score in the first quarter but finished with 26 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists.

James Plowright

Nov 8, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) celebrates after three point basket against the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Eastern Conference Standings: 14th with a record of 6-17

Summary

The Hornets jumped out to an early 9-0 lead, fueled by strong play from Josh Green and Cody Martin. However, the Pacers responded quickly, keeping the game competitive throughout the first half. DaQuan Jeffries continued his impressive form from the Cleveland game, going 2-for-2 from three, finishing effectively at the rim, and making a big defensive impact with a key block. Unfortunately, Charlotte struggled to contain TJ McConnell, who dominated with 14 first-half points, finding his spots on the floor with ease. On the bright side, the Hornets managed to stifle Tyrese Haliburton, holding him scoreless in the first half. Vasilije Micić led Charlotte in scoring at the break with 13 points, including a perfect 3-for-3 performance from deep in the second quarter.

In the third quarter, Charlotte built a lead of up to seven points but ended the period clinging to a one-point advantage. Despite shooting an impressive 50% from three, turnovers plagued the Hornets, with 16 by the end of the third quarter, allowing Indiana to stay within striking distance. The fourth quarter was a nail-biter, with the Hornets repeatedly stretching their lead to four points only for McConnell to respond each time, finishing with a career-high 30 points. In the closing moments, Brandon Miller stepped up with a poised performance, scoring or assisting on 10 of Charlotte's final 13 points to secure the win.

Best of the Night - Charles Lee's Challenges + Brandon Miller's Dunk

Charles Lee demonstrated masterful decision-making, going a perfect 3-for-3 on challenges, including two pivotal calls in crunch time during the fourth quarter. The most critical challenge came with the Hornets clinging to a four-point lead and just two minutes remaining. DaQuan Jeffries was initially called for a blocking foul on Bennedict Mathurin, which would have sent Mathurin to the line for two free throws. However, Lee’s successful challenge overturned the call, swinging momentum back in Charlotte’s favor. On the ensuing possession, Brandon Miller capitalized in spectacular fashion, throwing down a thunderous dunk that electrified the team and helped seal the victory.

Worst of the Night - Charles Lee Frustrated With Brandon Miller's Defense

Midway through the fourth quarter, Bennedict Mathurin drained a three-pointer that seemed to catch both the cameraman and Brandon Miller off guard. The full sequence wasn’t captured on camera, but the play prompted an immediate timeout from Charles Lee, who appeared visibly frustrated with Miller, seemingly holding him responsible for the defensive lapse. However, the second-year forward quickly redeemed himself with a stellar performance in the closing minutes, showcasing maturity and resilience. It seemed to be a valuable teaching moment for Miller, who responded by playing a key role in sealing the Hornets' win.

Stat of the Night - Three Point Shooting 48.3%

The Hornets made 19 threes and shot a scorching percentage from three. Miller and Micic led the way with four each, and DaQuan Jeffries with two.

Highlight of the Night - Nick Richards Hammers It Home On Pascal Siakam

The Charlotte Hornets now have five days off until their next game on the road against the Chicago Bulls at 8pm

James Plowright
