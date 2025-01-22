Can the Hornets continue their recent success versus Memphis?
INJURY REPORT:
Hornets: OUT - Brandon Miller (R Wrist), Tre Mann (Disc Irritation), Grant Williams (R ACL)
Grizzlies: PROBABLE - Luke Kennard (L Ankle), DOUBTFUL - Jake Laravia (Low Back), OUT - Marcus Smart (R Finger), Cam Spencer (L Thumb), Vince Williams Jr (R Ankle)
Game Preview:
The Hornets have started to get things going in the right direction as they've won their last three games and four out of the last five. Tonight's opponent, the Memphis Grizzlies, has been one of the top teams in the league and is currently on a three-game winning streak.
For the Hornets, they've slowly but surely improved as of late, as it seems that the team is playing more together. One of the best explanations for that has been the play of third-year center Mark Williams, who has been very impressive. Williams' impact on the Hornets has undeniably been one of the most important factors in the team's recent wins.
Another key player has been the play of Nick Smith Jr, who has taken over the starting spot due to the injury of Brandon Miller. Smith Jr has scored 15 or more in his two starts with the Hornets.
LaMelo Ball has continued his excellent play, achieving 20 or more points in his last nine games, which is quite impressive. Ball is still averaging 29 points per game, which is fourth-best in the NBA.
For Memphis, they had a disappointment of a season in their 2023-24 campaign, but have since made up for it by being in a tight battle amongst the top seeds in the Western Conference. One of the major reasons as to why is due to the health of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr, who have been healthy at times this season.
Morant has been in and out of the lineup but is scheduled to play versus the Hornets. It's been a couple of seasons now since he has been active versus the Hornets, dating back to the first week of 2023.
One of the bright spots of the Memphis Grizzlies is the amount of depth they have on their roster. Pieces like Santi Aldama, Brandon Clarke, Jake Laravia, and Luke Kennard are crucial to where the team wants to end up in the NBA playoffs this season.
Key Matchup: Miles Bridges versus Jaren Jackson Jr
Miles Bridges and Jaren Jackson Jr were teammates at Michigan State and also have a positive relationship off the court. However, now they will have to be competitors and not friends, as this matchup will be a very important part of the game.
Jaren Jackson Jr has easily had the best season of his career, averaging 22.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while also notching 1.7 blocks and 1.5 steals, which are absurd numbers. He has turned the corner recently, averaging close to 26 points per contest in his last 10 games.
Miles Bridges has also played some great basketball as of late, averaging over 21 points per game in his last five games. Bridges will have to slow down Jackson Jr if the Hornets want to remain competitive versus a tough and gritty Memphis Grizzlies basketball team.
Projected Starting Lineup
Position
Charlotte Hornets
Memphis Grizzlies
Point Guard
LaMelo Ball
Ja Morant
Shooting Guard
Nick Smith Jr
Desmond Bane
Small Forward
Josh Green
Jaylen Wells
Power Forward
Miles Bridges
Jaren Jackson Jr
Center
Mark Williams
Zach Edey
