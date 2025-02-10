Can the Hornets slow down the surging Nets? ESPN BPI does not like their chances
The Charlotte Hornets (13-37) continue on the road on Monday, this time visiting Brooklyn for an Eastern Conference matchup against the Nets (18-34). This will be the third of four matchups between the teams this season, with both of the first two being won by the Nets.
What the BPI says
According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI) matchup predictor, the Hornets have just a 20.2% chance of coming away with a victory in tonight’s matchup. Considering Brandon Miller, Tre Mann, Josh Okogie, and Grant Williams, are all listed as OUT for tonight’s matchup, as well as LaMelo Ball, Moussa Diabate, Nick Smith Jr., Josh Green, and Jusuf Nurkic all with status in question, it is no surprise that this one looks to be in Brooklyn’s favor.
Charlotte's recent games
After a promising stretch in January, the Hornets roster is once again rife with injuries and oddities. This has led to a stretch where the Hornets have won just twice in their last eleven games. This difficult stretch includes a 104-83 loss to the Nets at home in game where Charlotte shot just 33.7% from the field.
Brooklyn's recent games
Brooklyn is the hottest they have been all season in the win column by winning four of their last five games- including three wins against teams currently seeded for the playoffs.
The recent success has allowed the Nets to somehow go from a team that appeared to clearly be focused on the future rather than the now, to a team that is surprisingly only 3.5 games back from a play-in spot in the Eastern Conference. Keon Johnson has been especially reliable during the recent five-game stretch, averaging 17.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.4 stocks per game.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
The Hornets disastrous 2024-25 season just might lead them to Cooper Flagg
Victor Wembanyama comments on Charlotte Hornets rookie Tidjane Salaün
The Lakers-Hornets dilemma: Health scare or cold feet?