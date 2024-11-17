Hornets injury report: Three key players in jeopardy of missing today's contest against 14-0 Cavaliers
The Charlotte Hornets are set to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second night of a back-to-back. The Hornets are the latest challengers to attempt to bring down a Cavaliers squad that has amasses 14 wins in 14 tries. Load management is expect for a Hornets squad playing for the second day in a row, and Charlotte may be without a few key contributors.
Injury Report for 11/17 at Cleveland:
OUT: DaQuan Jeffries (R Hand), Nick Richards (R Shoulder) and Mark Williams (L Foot)
QUESTIONABLE: LaMelo Ball (L Index Finger Sprain), Miles Bridges (R Knee, Injury Managemt), and Mann (Low Back, Injury Managemt)
Who needs to step up in potential absences?
If Mann, Bridges, and Ball all miss, the scoring onus will fall on Brandon Miller. The second-year wing has had a roller coaster of an early season, and tonight's matchup with the Cavaliers would be a great time for him to get going.
Wings Josh Green and Cody Martin would see an uptick in shot attempts as well. Green, acquired this summer from the Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks, played the best game of his Hornets career yesterday afternoon against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Hornets fans can check out today's action at 6 P.M. EST on the FanDuel Sports Network or their streaming app.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Vasilije Micic is out of the Hornets' rotation, indicating an uncertain future in Charlotte
Comparing Tidjane Salaün's start to Hornets 2024 NBA Draft targets Castle, Knecht, and Clingan
3 most disappointing Charlotte Hornets players of early 2024-25 NBA season
Charlotte Hornets release 2024-25 City Edition Minted uniform combination