Depleted Hornets match season-low in scoring following loss to Nets
The Charlotte Hornets lost to the Brooklyn Nets, 104-83.
Missing four starters, including LaMelo Ball, the Hornets stumbled to a season-low-tying 83 points in Wednesday night's loss to the Nets. The defeat marks Charlotte's fourth loss in five games, while Brooklyn snapped its seven-game losing streak.
Playing without Ball, who suffered a left ankle sprain against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, and center Mark Williams (foot injury), the Hornets' offense struggled mightily.
Despite Miles Bridges' strong performance of 23 points and 13 rebounds, along with two steals and blocks, Charlotte couldn't overcome their shooting woes, finishing at just 33.7% from the field (10-35).
Moussa Diabaté provided a spark off the bench with 13 points and 8 rebounds, while Vasilije Micic, who made his 12th start tonight chipped in with 15 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists.
Seth Curry reached a milestone late in the third quarter, connecting on his 900th career three-pointer. The veteran guard now needs just 30 more to surpass his father and former Hornet, Dell Curry.
The Nets dominated inside, outscoring Charlotte 54-34 in the paint and overwhelming them in transition with a 21-1 advantage in fast break points. Brooklyn's balanced attack featured six players in double figures, led by Keon Johnson's 18 points.
Best of the Night: Miles Bridges Double-Double
Miles Bridges notched his fifth double-double of the season.
Highlight of the Night: Okogie's Dunk
Josh Okogie throw's down his first dunk as a Hornet.
Looking Ahead
The Hornets will continue their nine-game homestand against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night at 7:00 PM EST at the Spectrum Center.
