Frustration Boiling as Hornets Get Crushed by Knicks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Spectrum Center turned into Madison Square Garden on Monday night as New York Knick fans took over the arena in Uptown, as they typically do, helping their beloved Knicks to a 113-92. win over the Hornets.

It was a low-scoring game through two quarters with New York taking a 46-43 lead into the break. But once again, the third quarter was where the game was lost. Charlotte's offense lost its flow and they failed to stop the Knicks from driving the ball at the goal to save their life.

Steve Clifford's frustration boiled over midway through the fourth quarter receiving a technical foul for arguing with the official on a no-call that sent Brandon Miller to the floor and then was ejected from the game moments later. Clifford charged onto the floor heading in the direction of the ref that gave him the hook and had to be held back by the player's on the floor.

Best of the Night: Brandon Miller

Miller went 8/26 (1/10 3FG) in the previous two home games, but got back on track tonight leading the team with 29 points - tying a career high.

Worst of the Night: P.J. Washington

After exploding for 43 points against Utah, Washington really struggled to find the bottom of the net. He connected on just 7/19 shots from the field, including 2/9 from three-point range - most of his damage coming with the game already well in hand.

Next up: Hornets vs. Bulls

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on X:

Facebook - All Hornets

X - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.