Gametime decisions made on LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller for Hornets vs. Bulls
The Charlotte Hornets (7-24) have officially ruled out LaMelo Ball (left ankle/right wrist soreness), Cody Martin (left knee soreness), and Brandon Miller (left ankle sprain) for Monday night's home game against the Chicago Bulls (14-18).
This will mark the second straight game that Miller has missed, with his last outing coming on December 26th against the Washington Wizards. In 23 games this season, 21.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 40% from the field and 35% from three.
Ball also last saw the floor against the Wizards where he poured in 31 points on 12/27 shooting, including a 4/13 night from three-point range. He is averaging 30.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 7.4 assists for the season.
Martin is currently enjoying a career year, currently with a new high in scoring (8.5 ppg), rebounds (4.7), and steals per game (1.2).
The Hornets and Wizards are scheduled to tip things off at 7 p.m. EST. The action can be streamed live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
