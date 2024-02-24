Good Vibes Come to an End at Golden State

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - All good things must come to an end and Friday night, the Charlotte Hornets saw its four-game winning streak come to a halt with a 97-84 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Things weren’t promising early for Buzz City as the offense was out of sync seemingly from the opening tip until the fourth quarter. At the half, Charlotte had just 29 points on the scoreboard - their lowest total of the season. It also tied the second-lowest output in franchise history with the last occurrence coming against the San Antonio Spurs in 2017.

Fortunately, the Warriors didn’t see the ball go through the hoop with consistency either, allowing Charlotte to keep it respectable. In the end, Golden State’s defense just proved to be too much for the Hornets to handle.

In the battle of the Curry brothers, Steph had the upper hand, outscoring Seth by nine points.

Best of the Night: Nick Richards

The Warriors struggled to find much luck going to their bigs as Richards and the Hornets limited Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga to 11 points combined. Richards recorded another double-double (11 pts, 13 reb).

Worst of the Night: Turnovers

This one can be attributed to both teams as the two totaled 41 turnovers on the night. Nick Richards and Brandon Miller had four each while Miles Bridges and Tre Mann were each responsible for three. Steph Curry and Dario Saric led the Warriors in that category (one you don’t want to lead in) with four.

Highlight of the Night:

Next up: Hornets at Trail Blazers, Sunday at 9 p.m. EST.

