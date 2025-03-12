Hornets' big man is questionable for road matchup against Atlanta Hawks
When the Charlotte Hornets take the floor tonight in Atlanta, they'll be looking for their third straight win, which will match the team's longest winning streak of the season. They may, however, have to do it without a key part of their rotation as center Jusuf Nurkic is listed as questionable with a shin contusion.
Nurkic played in just 10 minutes of Charlotte's win over Miami on Monday, totaling six points and a pair of rebounds. He was already dealing with lower back spasms heading into Friday's game against Cleveland, and then took a hard fall after a breakaway dunk, causing some discomfort in his neck.
If the Hornets are indeed without Nurkic, they'll still have Moussa Diabate and Taj Gibson to turn to off the bench to help spell Mark Williams. On Monday, Williams put together an impressive 24-point, 12-rebound performance, while also blocking two shots and snatching up a pair of steals.
Tre Mann (disc), Brandon Miller (wrist), Josh Okogie (hamstring) and Grant Williams (ACL) remain out for Charlotte.
The Hornets and Hawks are slated to begin at 7 p.m. EST. You can watch the action live by streaming FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
