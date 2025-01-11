Saturday's Hornets-Clippers game has been postponed
In response to the ongoing wildfires that have affected the Los Angeles area, the NBA will be postponing two games on Saturday in an attempt to focus on relief efforts.
The Charlotte Hornets game against the Los Angeles Clippers will be postponed, just days after the Hornets matchup against the Lakers was pushed back. Saturday's game was set to be played at the Intuit Dome, which is just over 20 miles away from Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades neighborhood, where a substantial portion of the fires have taken place.
The decision to postpone the game was first revealed by ESPN's senior NBA insider, Shams Charania, it was later followed up by an official media release from the NBA on their website.
According to the NBA's media release, the NBA and NBPA will be donating one million dollars for immediate relief to the American Red Cross, World Central Kitchen and other organizations that can help support those affected by the fires.
Besides Saturday's Hornets-Clippers game, the NBA has also postponed the Lakers-Spurs game that was scheduled to be played at Crypto.com arena on the same day.
After Thursday's game against the Lakers was postponed, the Hornets public relations team showed their support for the Los Angeles community by releasing a statement via X.
Although the league has made it clear that these games are being rescheduled rather than cancelled, it remains unclear when and where they will eventually played.
Prior to the game being postponed, the Hornets published an injury report on Friday night for their game against the Clippers. Guard Tre Mann was listed as "Out" due to disc irritation while forward Grant Williams remains out indefinitely due to an ACL tear.
