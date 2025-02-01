Hornets face tough challenge against visiting Nuggets
The Charlotte Hornets (12-33) continue their unprecedented nine-game home stand as they host the Denver Nuggets (29-19) on Saturday night from the Spectrum Center.
This marks the first meeting between these teams in the 2024-25 season, with the next matchup on February 20th in Denver.
Both teams enter tonight playing back-to-back. While Charlotte has struggled with a 2-5 record on zero days' rest this season, Denver has thrived in such scenarios, boasting an impressive 8-1 record in back-to-back situations.
The Hornets enter this matchup on a three-game slide, most recently falling 112-104 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. Miles Bridges has been a bright spot for Charlotte, posting 27 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists in the loss, while finishing January with averages of 21.4 points on 45.6% shooting.
Starting in place once again of the injured LaMelo Ball, Vasilije Micić finished with 20 points and 4 assists.
Denver arrives with momentum after snapping their own three-game losing streak with a thrilling 137-134 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokić continues his remarkable campaign, averaging a triple-double (29.6 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists) while shooting an efficient 57% from the field and 45.7% from beyond the arc. Jokic's clutch performance, including 13 points in the final four minutes, proved decisive in their latest win.
The Nuggets rank third in scoring (120.8 points per game) and first in field goals made (45.4) and field goal percentage (50.6).
Denver holds a 38-30 lead in the all-time series and enters riding a five-game winning streak against Charlotte. The Hornets last beat the Nuggets 115-107 on December 23, 2021.
Quote from Guard Vasilije Micić on Center Nikola Jokić
"We've known each other since we were 18-19, played together at Mega (Serbia)," Micic said. "He came from a very small team and we spent 2 years together. I didn't really believe he would be that good, but it was obvious that he's super talented. We are very close. He's a pacific guy, very humble, very quiet. He lives in his own city. Great example for every superstar in the NBA. Happy to see him tomorrow."
How to Watch
Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 1
Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC
Television: FanDuel Sports Network
Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM
