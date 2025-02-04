Hornets fall to Wizards, drop fifth straight despite Miles Bridges' triple-double
The Charlotte Hornets fell to the Washington Wizards at home 124-114.
The loss marks the Hornets' fifth consecutive loss. Meanwhile, the Wizards secured back-to-back victories for just the second time this season.
Despite trailing by 23 points at halftime, the Hornets mounted a comeback in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to nine. However, Washington quickly reasserted control in the final period, orchestrating a 13-5 run in the first 4:30 minutes to push their lead back to 19 points.
The night featured a milestone performance from Miles Bridges, who recorded his first career triple-double with 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.
Nick Smith Jr. matched Bridges' scoring output, tying his career-high with 24 points while showcasing his efficiency from beyond the arc, connecting on 4 of 7 three-point attempts.
Charlotte's offensive attack saw all five starters reach double figures.
For the Wizards, Bilal Coulibaly led all scorers with 26 points on an efficient 56.3% shooting night. Kyle Kuzma contributed 22 points, while Corey Kispert provided a substantial spark off the bench with 25 points.
Although the Hornets slightly edged the Wizards in paint scoring (54-52), Washington dominated in transition, outscoring Charlotte 28-13 in fast break points. The Wizards also controlled the glass, winning the rebounding battle 54-46.
Best of the Night: Third Quarter Surge
The Hornets bounced back from their second-quarter struggles with a strong performance in the third quarter, outscoring the Wizards 34-20. They mounted an impressive comeback from a 23-point deficit through two separate runs: first, a 13-2 burst in the opening 3:30 of the third quarter, followed by a 17-9 surge to close the period, cutting the Wizards' lead to just nine points.
Highlight of the Night: Miles Bridges Follow-up Slam
Miles Bridges showcased his court awareness, perfectly timing his leap to slam home KJ Simpson's missed attempt with a put back dunk.
Looking Ahead
The Hornets host the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday night in the third and final game of their season series, which is currently tied 1-1.
