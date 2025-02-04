All Hornets

Hornets fall to Wizards, drop fifth straight despite Miles Bridges' triple-double

Hornets fall to 0-3 this season against the Wizards.

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges handles the ball against Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma during the first half at Spectrum Center.
The Charlotte Hornets fell to the Washington Wizards at home 124-114.

The loss marks the Hornets' fifth consecutive loss. Meanwhile, the Wizards secured back-to-back victories for just the second time this season.

Despite trailing by 23 points at halftime, the Hornets mounted a comeback in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to nine. However, Washington quickly reasserted control in the final period, orchestrating a 13-5 run in the first 4:30 minutes to push their lead back to 19 points.

The night featured a milestone performance from Miles Bridges, who recorded his first career triple-double with 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Nick Smith Jr. matched Bridges' scoring output, tying his career-high with 24 points while showcasing his efficiency from beyond the arc, connecting on 4 of 7 three-point attempts.

Charlotte's offensive attack saw all five starters reach double figures.

For the Wizards, Bilal Coulibaly led all scorers with 26 points on an efficient 56.3% shooting night. Kyle Kuzma contributed 22 points, while Corey Kispert provided a substantial spark off the bench with 25 points.

Although the Hornets slightly edged the Wizards in paint scoring (54-52), Washington dominated in transition, outscoring Charlotte 28-13 in fast break points. The Wizards also controlled the glass, winning the rebounding battle 54-46.

Best of the Night: Third Quarter Surge

The Hornets bounced back from their second-quarter struggles with a strong performance in the third quarter, outscoring the Wizards 34-20. They mounted an impressive comeback from a 23-point deficit through two separate runs: first, a 13-2 burst in the opening 3:30 of the third quarter, followed by a 17-9 surge to close the period, cutting the Wizards' lead to just nine points.

Highlight of the Night: Miles Bridges Follow-up Slam

Miles Bridges showcased his court awareness, perfectly timing his leap to slam home KJ Simpson's missed attempt with a put back dunk.

Looking Ahead

The Hornets host the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday night in the third and final game of their season series, which is currently tied 1-1.

