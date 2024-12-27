Hornets lose heartbreaker in Washington after huge comeback
The Charlotte Hornets rode a five-game losing streak into their second visit to the nation's capital within one week. In the earlier meeting, they had suffered a devastating loss to the hosts, putting up concerning numbers from behind the arc (8/34). Brandon Miller missed said matchup due to an ankle injury.
The sophomore celebrated his return tonight, slotting right into the starting lineup. While that did help the Hornets' offense, the defense was putrid again. Washington hit some tough shots but was also allowed a number of open three-pointers in the opening quarter alone. Charles Lee's squad found itself in a 29-34 hole after ten.
Things managed to get worse in the second quarter as the Wizards continued to assert their dominance on both ends of the floor. At one point the Hornets trailed by a staggering 21 points after Jordan Poole sunk a free throw after coming down hard following a failed layup attempt. That bump continued to hamper Poole and Charlotte managed to go on a 7-0 run to close the gap a bit at 54-68.
Five points of that mini-run came from LaMelo Ball, who continued to have a great game coming out of halftime. He was the main reason this game wasn't over early, scoring 14 points in the third. The Wizards lead shrunk to single-digits quickly, but Charlotte couldn't quite get over the hump.
That was until two internationals turned it up. Tidjane Salaün banked in a contested three late in the shot clock late in the third quarter. Vasilije Micic went on to hit two very difficult shots from distance, before making a behind-the-back hockey assist which led to another triple by Tidjane Salaün. With the score now tied at 96, Wizards head coach Brian Keefe called for timeout.
Crunchtime evolved into a chaotic affair. First Charlotte pulled away by six, then the Wizards regained the lead. With about 38 seconds remaining and the Hornets up one, a loose-ball foul by Alex Sarr sent Josh Green to the charity stripe.
The Aussie missed both attempts, which allowed Sarr to score a putback on the other end. Charles Lee countered with a fantastic play call, getting Mark Williams an easy alley-oop finish. But the last laugh belonged to Jordan Poole, who hit a deciding go-ahead three with eight seconds left in the game.
Best of the night: Somewhat improved offense
By no means did the Hornets put on an offensive masterclass, but it was an improved showing in comparison to their last outings. They hit an acceptable 40.5% from deep, although it was more a display of great shotmaking than creation. Miles Bridges (4/9), Vasilije Micic (2/3), and Tidjane Salaün (2/2) all had great nights from behind the arc.
Worst of the night: The defense
It was another terrible defensive display by Charlotte. Washington was able to run out on transition again and again, got to the free-throw line too easily, and profited from a general lack of effort by the Hornets. A slightly better performance in the fourth quarter couldn't make up for the previous sluggishness.
Stat of the night: Brandon Miller nets career-high in assists
Miller is usually known for his prolific scoring, but tonight the 22-year-old showcased another part of his game, collecting nine assists and setting a new career-high in the process.
Highlight of the night: LaMelo Ball finds Mark Williams for a big-time slam
The Hornets will play their next game on Saturday, as the Oklahoma City Thunder visit Spectrum Center. Tipoff will be at 6pm EST.
