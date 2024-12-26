Hornets pregame injury update: Brandon Miller's status vs. Wizards revealed
The Charlotte Hornets will receive some much-needed help on Thursday night as Brandon Miller makes his way back to the floor for tonight's game on the road against the Washington Wizards.
Miller was labeled questionable earlier in the day but has been upgraded to available. He has missed the last three games with a left ankle injury. The ankle didn't look great at first, but the Hornets caught a break as they've had issues with the injury bug all year, including Brandon Miller, who has been in and out of the lineup with a couple of different things.
In 22 games this season, Miller is averaging 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 40% from the field and 36% from three-point range.
The Hornets and Wizards are scheduled to tip things off at 7 p.m. EST. The action can be streamed live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
