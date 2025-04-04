Hornets release injury report ahead of Friday's matchup with the Kings
Another long injury report ahead.
The Charlotte Hornets released their injury report ahead of Friday night's matchup against the Sacramento Kings, which consists of ten different players.
The usuals, LaMelo Ball (Right Ankle), Tre Mann (Disc), Brandon Miller (Right Wrist), and Grant Williams (Right ACL) all remain out.
Taj Gibson, who missed last game with an illness, is PROBABLE for tonight's matchup with the 36-40 Kings. Seth Curry (Lower Back Tightness) and Mark Williams (Thoracic Muscle Spasms) are also probable for the matchup. Williams has missed 30 games this season with different injuries, while Seth has missed only 12.
Nick Smith Jr, who played last game despite being listed as probable with a left ankle injury, is listed as QUESTIONABLE for the matchup.
Damion Baugh (Left Hip) and Josh Green (Left Shoulder) both left Wednesday night's matchup with the Indiana Pacers early. They are both listed as OUT.
The 19-57 Hornets matchup with the Sacramento Kings at 7:00 PM EST at the Spectrum Center on Friday night.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Mark Williams' recent hot stretch provides promising future in Charlotte
Scouting Duke big man Khaman Maluach: How would he fit with the Charlotte Hornets?
The Hornets have two more injuries to deal with following loss to Indiana
Buy or Sell: Analyzing key Hornets players' stock heading into offseason