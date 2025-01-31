Hornets set to host Clippers in first meeting of season
The Charlotte Hornets (12-32) host the Los Angeles Clippers (27-20) for a Friday night matchup from the Spectrum Center.
Charlotte is reeling from a 104-83 defeat to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. The offense struggled to find any rhythm, shooting a meager 33.7% from the field and matching their season-low scoring output.
The Clippers, currently holding the sixth seed in the Western Conference, have maintained strong momentum by winning seven of their last ten games, including a recent 128-116 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.
Miles Bridges continues his strong play for the Hornets, scoring 20+ points in nine January games and recording his fifth double-double of the season on Wednesday.
Newcomer Josh Okogie has been a huge asset on defense averaging 2.6 steals per game since being traded to the Hornets.
Norman Powell has emerged as a driving force for the Clippers this season, showcasing career-best form through 39 games.
The dynamic guard is posting impressive numbers across the board, averaging 24.0 points per game while demonstrating exceptional accuracy from beyond the arc with a 43.5% three-point shooting percentage (seventh in NBA). His impact extends to the defensive end as well, where he's consistently disrupting opposing offenses with 1.4 steals per game.
Friday night's matchup will mark the first meeting of the season between these two teams. The first game was originally scheduled for January 11 in Los Angeles but was postponed to March 16 due to wildfires in the area.
Quote from Head Coach Charles Lee
“I reiterated to the team in terms of when we go back and watch tonight, we’re going to feel good about some of the shots we created," Lee told CharlotteHornets.com following loss to Nets. "Some uncontested to lightly contested shots were there, shots that I know we’ll knock down going forward and that we’ve knocked down at times throughout the year.”
Injury Report
Charlotte:
Josh Green - PROBABLE (Right Foot Soreness)
LaMelo Ball - OUT (Left Ankle Sprain)
Tre Mann - OUT (Disc Irritation)
Cody Martin - OUT (Sports Hernia)
Brandon Miller - OUT (Right Wrist)
Grant Williams - OUT (Right ACL)
Mark Williams - OUT (Left Foot, Injury Management)
Los Angeles:
Cam Christie - OUT (Left Ankle Sprain)
Kris Dunn - OUT (Left Knee Injury Management)
Trentyn Flowers - OUT (G League Two-Way Assignment)
Kai Jones - OUT (G League Two-Way Assignment)
P.J. Tucker - OUT (Not With Team)
How to Watch
Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 31
Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC
Television: FanDuel Sports Network
Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM
