Slumping Hornets face off versus #1 seeded Oklahoma City Thunder
INJURY REPORT:
Hornets: QUESTIONABLE - LaMelo Ball (L Ankle/L Wrist), Mark Williams (L Thumb), Brandon Miller (L Ankle) - OUT - Tre Mann (Disc Irritation), Grant Williams (R ACL)
Thunder: OUT - Chet Holmgren (R Hip), Alex Caruso (L Hip), Lu Dort (R Ankle), Nikola Topic (L Knee), Cason Wallace (L Quad), Branden Carlson (Concussion)
Game Preview
The Charlotte ornets season has been absolutely disheartening, while the Oklahoma City Thunder's season has been nothing short of spectacular. Charlotte has won just one of their last 15 games, while the Thunder have lost just five games total on the season.
In the Hornets last game they suffered a miserable loss to the Washington Wizards in the closing seconds. The team trailed by more than 20 points before putting together a late comeback, just to fall short. Falling short in these games has seemingly been the trend for this Hornets team in 2024, but it doesn't make it any less frustrating.
Now, the Hornets could have even more problems at hand as three of Charlotte's key players have popped up on the injury report. It's unclear what the game time status will be for LaMelo Ball, Mark Williams, and Brandon Miller, but the expectation is they will at least give it a go in warmups and see how they feel.
For the Thunder, there's not much to say negatively about this team. Not only are they well-rounded from top to bottom, but they also have been great both home and away. They have a 12-2 record at home and a 12-3 record on the road.
The Thunder have been led by their superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is averaging career numbers this season at across 31 points per game. Gilgeous-Alexander was drafted by the Hornets before being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers on draft night, which may lead to some increased motivation for SGA.
This matchup will be just the third Western Conference game for the Hornets this season so far. The team holds a 1-2 record versus the West with their sole win coming against Houston on opening night.
Key Matchup: Hornets Bench vs Thunder Bench
The Hornets bench has been nothing close to good as of late. It was one of the main reasons the Hornets fell short in the loss to Washington on Thursday night, as they scored just 20 of the team's 110 points.
Their bench has been depleted with injuries throughout the year with their biggest losses coming when Tre Mann and Grant Williams suffered long-term injuries. With most of the lineup returning as of late, there's no reason that the Hornets depth pieces shouldn't have an impact.
If the Hornets want any chance of winning this game, their bench is going to have to take a step forward, especially with the Thunder missing some key players in the lineup.
Projected Starting Lineups
Position
Charlotte Hornets
Oklahoma City Thunder
Point Guard
LaMelo Ball
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Shooting Guard
Brandon Miller
Isaiah Joe
Small Forward
Josh Green
Aaron Wiggins
Power Forward
Miles Bridges
Jalen Williams
Center
Mark Williams
Isaiah Hartenstein
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
The Hornets' disappointing play drew boos from the home crowd on Monday night
Miles Bridges calls out Hornets' defense after crushing defeat
Hornets' Moussa Diabate records career outing in loss
Charles Lee's first season as Charlotte Hornets head coach has reached a tipping point