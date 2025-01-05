Hornets to have a fully healthy starting lineup vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
It's been a long season for the Charlotte Hornets, and while the losses continue to pile up, tonight is a game you're going to want to tune in to. They'll be taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers (30-4), and while a win would be a huge deal, just playing competitive basketball against the best team in the NBA is a massive step in the right direction.
Why is tonight's game so important for a team that's won seven games all year?
Well, because it will be one of the few times this season that the Hornets will have its entire starting lineup healthy and available. It's hard to evaluate where this team truly is when multiple key players are on the shelf. With all five starters healthy, tonight will be a good opportunity to see what this group can do when all on the floor together.
Moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for tonight's game.
Charlotte Hornets
G LaMelo Ball
G Josh Green
G Brandon Miller
F Miles Bridges
C Mark Williams
Cleveland Cavaliers
G Darius Garland
G Donovan Mitchell
F Max Strus
F Evan Mobley
C Jarrett Allen
The Hornets and Cavaliers will get things tipped off at 6 p.m. EST. The action will stream live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
