Hornets to sit Mark Williams for Monday's game versus Sacramento
With the Charlotte Hornets set to begin a back-to-back in California, the team is going to be extremely careful with the workload of center Mark Williams, as they have all season long.
The third-year big man was starting to get into a flow of things prior to the trade with the Los Angeles Lakers. Once the deal was rescinded, Williams was in limbo for quite a while and hadn't played a game in two weeks. Due to the missed time, the Hornets put him on a minutes restriction and will likely continue to rest him on one side of back-to-backs throughout the remainder of the regular season.
Since returning to the organization, Williams has appeared in two games. Against the Lakers, he posted ten points, nine rebounds, and two assists. In the blowout loss to Portland, Williams went for 10 points again, in addition to five rebounds and a pair of steals. With him out of the lineup tonight, Jusuf Nurkic is in line to get the start with Moussa Diabate and Taj Gibson serving as rotational pieces off of the bench
The Hornets and Kings will get things started at 10 p.m. EST and can be streamed live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets at Sacramento Kings
Better luck next time? ESPN BPI heavily favors Kings over Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets look to hit the reset button ahead of trip to Sacramento
The Hornets' alarming 53-point loss to Trail Blazers raises a major red flag