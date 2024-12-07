Hornets' Unlikely Heroes Spark Comeback, Fall Just Short
Eastern Conference Standings: 14th with a record of 6-17
Summary
The red-hot Cavaliers came out blazing, dominating the first quarter 40-18 behind a flawless 5-for-5 performance from Evan Mobley beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Josh Green and DaQuan Jeffries did their best to keep the Hornets in the game as Brandon Miller struggled to find his rhythm early. The game had the feel of one of those nights, especially when Dell Curry broke into an O'Jays tune during the broadcast.
Despite a depleted roster due to injuries, Charlotte clawed their way back into contention, cutting the deficit to just four points late in the fourth quarter. Their resilience was remarkable, but a cold stretch from three-point range down the stretch sealed their fate. Evan Mobley capped off the night with a career-high 41 points, leading the Cavs to a hard-fought victory and ensuring the Hornets' valiant effort fell just short.
Best of the Night - Isaiah Wong and DaQuan Jeffries
This performance certainly wasn’t on anyone’s Hornets bingo card at the start of the season. Many eyebrows were raised when DaQuan Jeffries survived the roster shuffle following the preseason Knicks trade, but perhaps Jeff Peterson saw something the rest of us didn’t. Jeffries delivered an impressive showing, finishing with 17 points and six rebounds—just one shy of his career highs in both categories. He shot 3-for-5 from beyond the arc and showcased his versatility by attacking the basket with crafty finishes.
Isaiah Wong, however, might have stolen the spotlight. Playing in just his second-ever NBA game after signing a two-way contract earlier this week, Wong electrified in the third quarter. He tallied nine points, two rebounds, and a pair of memorable plays—a tough and-1 finish followed by a stellar defensive play leading to a steal and transition dunk (see below).
Both Jeffries and Wong delivered moments to remember, potentially giving the Hornets a spark they didn’t expect. Could this unlikely duo be diamonds in the rough for Charlotte? Time will tell, but for now, their performances are worth celebrating.
Worst of the Night - Nick Smith Jr's Disappearing Act
Smith Jr. struggled to make an impact in his 15 minutes of play, finishing with just 4 points, 1 steal, 1 block and 5 fouls on 2-of-6 shooting. His inefficiency on offense, coupled with minimal contributions in defense, rebounding, and playmaking, continues to hinder his ability to positively affect the game. While he did have a solid defensive moment, blocking a Darius Garland jump shot, his tendency to commit poorly timed fouls and rely on low-percentage perimeter scoring proved costly, ultimately making him a net negative for the Hornets.
What’s more concerning for Smith Jr. is the emergence of Isaiah Wong. The two-way guard has quickly impressed in limited opportunities, potentially positioning himself as a legitimate threat to Smith Jr.'s minutes and role in the rotation. If Smith cannot find more consistent ways to contribute, his spot in the lineup may soon be in jeopardy.
Stat of the Night - Mark Williams 12pts 5reb 2ast 1blk in 10 min
Mark Williams remains on a minutes restriction (10 mpg) but was impressive during the time he was on the floor. All of Williams' buckets came from lobs, rolls to the rim or putbacks. The Hornets need that interior presence, and stints like this remind Hornets fans of what they have been missing.
Highlight of the Night - Isaiah Wong's impressive first basket as a Hornet.
Charlotte's next game is on the road against the Indiana Pacers on December 8th at 5pm EST
