Hornets vs. Pacers score predictions: Can LaMelo Ball lead Charlotte to a win over Tyrese Haliburton and Indiana?
The Charlotte Hornets (3-5) will take on the Indiana Pacers (4-4) in a showdown between 2020 NBA draftees LaMelo ball and Tyrese Haliburton. Both teams head into tonight on a high, having won their most recent contests. It will be a barnburner in the Queen City that deserves a "must-watch label" to watch Ball and Haliburton do their thing. Here's how our staff sees tonight's game playing out.
Carson Cash: Pacers 120 - Hornets 114
Charlotte is still dealing with injuries, especially at the center position, and while the team looked good against Detroit, it was a tight contest. Now, the Hornets up against a more skilled Pacers team, which could make this matchup even tougher.
Prediction record: 4-1
Albert Böttcher: Hornets 124 - Pacers 118
I think this one could go either way. These are two of the worst defenses in the league, who are both missing multiple key big men due to injury. As Tyrese Haliburton has looked underwhelming so far and the Hornets have home court advantage, I'll give them the slight edge.
Prediction record: 5-3
Ali Jawad: Pacers 120 - Hornets 113
Charlotte recently achieved an impressive win against the Detroit Pistons in a closely contested matchup on Wednesday night. However, they will face the Indiana Pacers next, who may pose a tougher challenge for the Hornets inside due to Charlotte's ongoing health concerns. Both teams have struggled defensively, but the Pacers, with a healthier roster that included four double-digit scorers in their starting lineup on Wednesday, will likely have the upper hand against this Hornets team.
Prediction record: 4-2
Austin Leake: Pacers 118 - Hornets 105
The Hornets are extremely shorthanded tonight and I believeit’sjust too much to overcome. With Bridges injury and Mark/Richards being out, the Hornets lack a lot of size, which leaves just Grant and Tidjane as the only remaining power forwards. It should be a tough game versus Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner.
Prediction record: 6-1
