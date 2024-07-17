How to Watch Hornets vs. Celtics (Summer League)
All of the information you need ahead of tonight's matchup.
In this story:
Summer League has been a treat for Charlotte Hornets fans for once as the team has rattled off five straight wins, including what they did in the California Classic. Tonight, they'll look to keep the good time rolling against the NBA champs.
Below, you can find information for tonight's Summer League clash between the Hornets and Celtics.
Who: Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics
Where: Cox Pavilion (Las Vegas, NV)
Tip-off: Approx. 5:30 p.m. EST
TV: NBA TV, Bally Sports Southeast
Stream: fuboTV
LIVE Updates: Follow Schuyler Callihan (@Callihan_) on X.
READ MORE ABOUT THE HORNETS
Tidjane Salaün Records First Career Double-Double
Hornets Sign Seth Curry to One-Year Deal
Lee: 'The Focus is on Building Consistent Habits & Learning How to Win'
Published