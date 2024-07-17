All Hornets

How to Watch Hornets vs. Celtics (Summer League)

All of the information you need ahead of tonight's matchup.

Schuyler Callihan

In this story:

Summer League has been a treat for Charlotte Hornets fans for once as the team has rattled off five straight wins, including what they did in the California Classic. Tonight, they'll look to keep the good time rolling against the NBA champs.

Below, you can find information for tonight's Summer League clash between the Hornets and Celtics.

Who: Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics

Where: Cox Pavilion (Las Vegas, NV)

Tip-off: Approx. 5:30 p.m. EST

TV: NBA TV, Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: fuboTV

LIVE Updates: Follow Schuyler Callihan (@Callihan_) on X.

