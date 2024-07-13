How to Watch Hornets vs. Knicks (Summer League)
All of the information you need ahead of tonight's matchup.
Charles Lee and the Charlotte Hornets now turn their focus to the Las Vegas portion of Summer League after a perfect 3-0 stretch during the California Classic defeating the San Antonio Spurts, the Chinese National Team, and the Sacramento Kings.
Below, you can find information for tonight's Summer League clash between the Hornets and Knicks.
Who: Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks
Where: Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas, NV)
Tip-off: Approx. 5 p.m. EST
TV: ESPN2
Stream: fuboTV
