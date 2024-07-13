All Hornets

How to Watch Hornets vs. Knicks (Summer League)

All of the information you need ahead of tonight's matchup.

Schuyler Callihan

Charles Lee and the Charlotte Hornets now turn their focus to the Las Vegas portion of Summer League after a perfect 3-0 stretch during the California Classic defeating the San Antonio Spurts, the Chinese National Team, and the Sacramento Kings.

Below, you can find information for tonight's Summer League clash between the Hornets and Knicks.

Who: Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks

Where: Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas, NV)

Tip-off: Approx. 5 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV

LIVE Updates: Follow Schuyler Callihan (@Callihan_) on X.

