How to Watch Hornets vs. Nets (Summer League)
All of the information you need ahead of tonight's matchup.
In this story:
It's the final game of Summer League action for the Charlotte Hornets as they get set to take on the Brooklyn Nets in a consolation game. Charlotte went 4-1 through scheduled play, falling just one spot short of making the Summer League playoffs.
Below, you can find information for tonight's clash between the Hornets and Nets.
Who: Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets
Where: Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas, NV)
Tip-off: Approx. 6:30 p.m. EST
TV: ESPNU
Stream: fuboTV
LIVE Updates: Follow Schuyler Callihan (@Callihan_) on X.
