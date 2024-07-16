All Hornets

How to Watch Hornets vs. Nuggets (Summer League)

All of the information you need ahead of tonight's matchup.

Schuyler Callihan

The Charlotte Hornets will be back in action Tuesday evening as they take on the Denver Nuggets in the NBA 2K25 Summer League. Charlotte took down the New York Knicks in their first game in Las Vegas, 94-90, behind a combined 47 point outburst from Brandon Miller and Nick Smith Jr.

Below, you can find information for tonight's Summer League clash between the Hornets and Nuggets.

Who: Charlotte Hornets vs. Denver Nuggets

Where: Cox Pavilion (Las Vegas, NV)

Tip-off: Approx. 6 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN2, Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: fuboTV

LIVE Updates: Follow Schuyler Callihan (@Callihan_) on X.

