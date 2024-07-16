How to Watch Hornets vs. Nuggets (Summer League)
The Charlotte Hornets will be back in action Tuesday evening as they take on the Denver Nuggets in the NBA 2K25 Summer League. Charlotte took down the New York Knicks in their first game in Las Vegas, 94-90, behind a combined 47 point outburst from Brandon Miller and Nick Smith Jr.
Below, you can find information for tonight's Summer League clash between the Hornets and Nuggets.
Who: Charlotte Hornets vs. Denver Nuggets
Where: Cox Pavilion (Las Vegas, NV)
Tip-off: Approx. 6 p.m. EST
TV: ESPN2, Bally Sports Southeast
Stream: fuboTV
LIVE Updates: Follow Schuyler Callihan (@Callihan_) on X.
