How to Watch Hornets vs. Spurs (California Classic)
All of the information you need ahead of tonight's matchup.
In this story:
Tonight, Charlotte Hornets fans will get their first look at a Charles Lee-coached team as the Hornets open up Summer League play against the San Antonio Spurs in the California Classic. Below, you can find information on how to take in tonight's game.
Who: Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs
Where: Golden 1 Center (Sacramento, CA)
Tip-off: Approx. 8:30 p.m. EST
TV: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA TV
Stream: fuboTV
LIVE Updates: Follow Schuyler Callihan (@Callihan_) on X.
READ MORE ABOUT THE HORNETS
When Does the Hornets Window to Win Open?
Published