How to Watch Hornets vs. Spurs (California Classic)

All of the information you need ahead of tonight's matchup.

Schuyler Callihan

Tonight, Charlotte Hornets fans will get their first look at a Charles Lee-coached team as the Hornets open up Summer League play against the San Antonio Spurs in the California Classic. Below, you can find information on how to take in tonight's game.

Who: Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs

Where: Golden 1 Center (Sacramento, CA)

Tip-off: Approx. 8:30 p.m. EST

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA TV

Stream: fuboTV

LIVE Updates: Follow Schuyler Callihan (@Callihan_) on X.

